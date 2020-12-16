L.L. Bean

Women’s Waterproof Katahdin Hiking Boots, Leather Mesh

£116.60 £98.19

Lightweight comfort, superior cushioning and a cool retro style make these classic hikers the perfect choice for town or trail. Specs Approx. weight: 1.8 lb. Construction Classic hiker-inspired suede leather and mesh upper. TEK2.5® waterproof system and wicking fabric lining keep feet dry and comfortable. Lugged rubber outsole for traction. Bi-color stacked EVA midsole inspired by European hiking boots. Classic padded collar and EVA sock liner for comfort. D-Ring lace system with speed hooks for easy on/off and a secure fit. Additional Features Features our retro Mt. Katahdin logo on tongue. A great choice for short hikes and everyday wear.