Ladies & Men's Story

Women’s Underwire 3 Piece Sexy Lingerie Skirt Set

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

Product Details Fabric Type 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Care Instructions Hand Wash Only Origin Imported About this Item This obsessive luxury lacy 4 piece lingerie set for women, consists of an Underwire bra, bolero top, Garter Skirt, and G-string. It is made in a combination of soft and delicate lace. (Stockings Not Included) Elegant Bolero is short-sleeved, with button closure. It's can be an elegant touch to your nightwear, making it even more seductive and feminine. This bolero will be the prettiest shoulder coverage. Our eyelash floral lace bra features a cleavage-enhancing straight neckline and unlined stretch lace underwire cups. The lace wings are lined with power mesh, adding comfort and support to this ultra-sexy bra silhouette. The high waisted garter skirt is made from the delicate scalloped lace and flows over your hips, giving you a more defined hourglass figure. The skirt features two removable adjustable straps, allowing you to attach your favorite stockings. A naughty and nice set with cage elastic and pretty sheer lace, perfect for Wedding Night, Honeymoon Sexy Lingerie, Valentine's Day Gifts For Her, Anniversary Candlelight Dinner, or Every Hot Night With Lover Description This lace divine set features a stretch lace collared bralette with underwire, unlined cups, elastic strappy details, adjustable straps, tie neck, matching lace skirt with strappy details and attached garters. Sexy straps and lovable lace: what more do you need for intimate perfection? This sheer high neck bralette and hip-hugging skirt are a modern-classic combo that'll never let you down. Garment Care: Hand wash cold separately Hang dry, Do not tumble dry Washing max 30°C, Do not Iron Do not bleach Customer Service: If you have any suggestions or problems, please feel free to contact us and We will help you the fastest to solve the problem.