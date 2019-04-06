Vans

Womens Ultrarange Rapidweld

$80.00

Vans A new addition to the Vans family, the athlete-inspired UltraRange Rapidweld was the solution to our top surfers' need for a versatile shoe that provided comfort for long journeys around the world. Featuring a brand new UltraCush Lite midsole compound offering the ultimate in comfort and durability, plus a LuxLiner sock-fit construction with seamless internals to reduce weight, rubbing, and hotspots, the UltraRange Rapidweld provides a clean aesthetic that will get you there. It also includes synthetic, textile, and suede uppers, fully breathable mesh with Rapidweld details, water-based inks and glues, Pro Vulc Lite construction, and durable rubber reverse waffle lug outsoles. - https://www.vans.com/shop/womens-ultrarange-rapidweld-pearl