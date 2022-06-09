Tabitha Brown for Target

Two-tone Pucker Bandeau Bikini Top

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Garment Style: Back Hook and Loop Fastener Sheerness: Opaque Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Bandeau Bra cup construction details: Sewn in Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84729893 UPC: 195995737779 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5387 Origin: Imported Description Add on-trend style to your swim wardrobe with the Two-Tone Pucker Bandeau Bikini Top from Tabitha Brown for Target. This bikini top features a fun bandeau silhouette, and its sewn-in cups, soft and stretchy fabric and full lining provide comfort. Plus, the back hook-and-loop closure and removable straps offer a secure fit. Topping it off is the puckered two-tone design showcasing a bold color combination of black and pink. Plus sizes include an added under-bust band and gated double S-hooks in back. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. Sewn-in Cups Provides extra coverage and comfort If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.