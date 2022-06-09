Tabitha Brown for Target

Tropical Print Tie-front Jumpsuit

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Garment Length: Ankle Inseam Length: 23 Inches Fit: Straight Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Front Button Down, Front Tie Neckline: Collared Total Garment Length: 54 Inches Garment Details: Side Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84729135 UPC: 195995739797 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-2919 Origin: Imported Description This Tropical Print Tie-Front Jumpsuit from Tabitha Brown for Target gives you a stylish go-to look for summer occasions. This one-piece jumpsuit features a collared neckline, button-front design, and functional side pockets, and is covered in an allover tropical print in yellow and orange. A removable waist tie string lets you customize the look and fit by cinching the waist, and the straight-leg silhouette has a hem that hits above the ankle. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. Recycled Cotton We designed this product using at least 20% recycled cotton (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.