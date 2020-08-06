Keds

Women’s Triple Up Seasonal

£79.00

At Keds

WF61583 You asked and we delivered. The 1.5” high Triple Up platform sneaker is our response to your demand for ever-higher platform sneakers. The classic tennis shoe styling is the perfect complement to the modern bottoms, creating a versatile silhouette that plays well with everything from leggings to LBDs. Canvas upper 6 eyelet lace up sneaker Feminine silhouette Dream Foam™ footbed Extra Height in Midsole Rubber outsole Care instructions: spot wash, air dry only. UK Sizing (see size guide for reference).