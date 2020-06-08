Arizona Love

Women’s Trekky Bandana Sandals

The ‘Trekky’ sandals from Arizona Love are handcrafted in the brand’s Parisian workshop. Inspired by traditional hiking styles, the woven straps of the sandals are covered with vintage, paisley print bandanas and a Velcro adjustable strap provides a secure fit. The sandals sit on a lightweight and comfortable EVA midsole. Side ties add to the handmade aesthetic and a back strap provides a secure fit around the ankle. Signature debossed branding on the footbed completes the handmade sandals. Upper: Polyester/Cotton. Sole: EVA. Please Note: These sandals fit small. Arizona Love recommend buying the next size up from your usual shoe size.