Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Allbirds
Women’s Tree Toppers
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Allbirds
Void of unnecessary detail, the Tree Topper is a refreshingly simple evolution of the classic high-top, perfect for cruising beneath the skyline.
Need a few alternatives?
Essie
Nail Polish In Knee-high Life
C$13.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Cole Haan
Margo Lace-up Leather Sneaker
$130.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nike
Classic Cortez Shoe
$70.00
$56.00
from
Nike
BUY
Reebok
Aztrek Sneaker
$100.00
$39.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Allbirds
Allbirds
Tree Breezers
£95.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
£115.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Allbirds
Wool Runner-up Mizzles
£130.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Allbirds
Wool Runner-up Mizzles
$135.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
More from Sneakers
Allbirds
Tree Breezers
£95.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Allbirds
Wool Runner-up Mizzles
£130.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
promoted
Allbirds
Wool Runners
$95.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
promoted
H&M
Platform Sneakers
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted