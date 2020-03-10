Pro Aeroadapt Women’s Tights

$90.00

NEXT-LEVEL VENTILATION AND SUPPORT. - The Nike Pro AeroAdapt Tights have breathable fabric in high-heat areas to help keep you cool and comfortable during your most intense workouts. A compressive design offers lasting support. Adaptable Ventilation - Nike AeroAdapt technology uses targeted panels of sweat-activated vents to help keep you at the optimal temperature. Sweat-Wicking Power - Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin to help you stay dry and comfortable. Supportive Feel - Compressive fabric hugs your body for distraction-free support. The elastic waistband helps keep the tights in place while you train or compete. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Full length. Body: 83% recycled polyester/17% spandex. Panels: 81% polyester/19% nylon. Gusset lining: 100% polyester.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/Black/Metallic Silver. Style: CJ3593-010. .