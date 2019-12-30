Orolay

Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

$139.99

Buy Now Review It

Zipper closure Shell/Lining Fabric: 100% polyester; Body/Sleeve Filler: 90% duckdown , 10% duckfeather Polyester with a density 60% higher than usual in the market. It has excellent windproof and warm-keeping quality. The bottom of the eiderdown garment adopts unique crumples. This was coupled with fashion design and manifested a unique practicability of magnificence but at the same time not too overt. Featuring warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, 6 big pockets, it is warm and cute for you to enjoy the outdoor activity in wintry days. “Orolay” is our American brand and please choose the seller "Orolay" when you place your order.