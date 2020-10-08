APL Athletic Propulsion Labs

Women’s Techloom Bliss Sneakers

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

Imported Fabric: Textured knit Rubber sole, EVA midsole Neon color is brighter than it appears in still photos, Elastic instep strap, Cushioned heel and insole, Integrated tongue design Imported, China Round toe A modern take on a slip-on sneaker, these APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers are designed with the same extra-lightweight and comfortably cushioned midsole that makes the lace-up styles so coveted.