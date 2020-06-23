Under Armour

Women’s Tech V-neck Twist Short Sleeve T-shirt

$24.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel Material wicks sweat & dries really fast Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Deep V-neck collar All-over twist effect UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction . Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes. Deep V-neck collar . Allover twist effect.