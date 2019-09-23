Capezio

Women’s Team Basic Short Sleeve Leotard

$17.50

Buy Now Review It

Best-Seller Short Sleeve LeotardThis Team Basic is optimal for studio time, rehearsals and under joggers for an everyday look. The best-selling Short Sleeve Leotard features a classic scoop front and back. Made of a nylon and spandex blend that is soft and resilient. Double stitched seams guarantee long-lasting wear. Available in an array of colors to match your mood and style. Product Features: Short sleeve leotard 90% Nylon, 10% Lycra -- Capezio Women's Short Sleeve Leotard | Adult Dance Wear. This great item is part of our, Team Basics, the winning choice for dance, costuming and team cheer. Soft, breathable fabric has excellent stretch at a value price. Full front lining on colors, Ballet pink, Light blue, Light suntan, Pink, and White only.