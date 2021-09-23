Universal Thread

Women’s Tatiana Heeled Riding Boots – Universal Thread™

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Memory Foam Fit & style Universal Thread 2.5in block-heeled riding boots update your footwear collection Features solid finish and stitching detailing for a stylish edge Memory foam insole allows for comfortable wear Side full-length zipper closure makes it easy to put on and take off Looks great with both casual and dressy outfits Specifications Sizing: Womens Care and Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Lining Material: Polyester Construction: Memory Foam Insole Insole Material: Man Made Materials Features: Zipper Upper Shoe Material: 97% Plastic and 3% Nylon Sole Material: 100% TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) Heel: Approximately 2.5 Inches Block Heel Boot Shaft Circumference: Approximately 15.0 Inches Boot Shaft Height: Approximately 15.0 Inches Shoe Width: Medium Footwear toe openness: Closed Toe Footwear outsole details: Textured Outsole Footwear lining material 1 percentage: 87 Footwear lining material 2 percentage: 13 Footwear lining material 2: Polyurethane Footwear insole material 1 percentage: 100 TCIN: 82211858 UPC: 191904565877 Item Number (DPCI): 096-15-2539 Origin: Imported Description Sport a classic and comfortable look with the Tatiana Heeled Riding Boots from Universal Thread™. These block-heeled booties sport a stylish solid upper for a charming look, while the memory foam insole keeps you comfortable throughout your day. Showcases a solid finish with stitch detailing and a side full zipper for added flair. Pair these women's riding boots with a blazer, tee and jeans for a classy, casual statement, or with a floral dress and jacket on a night out. Memory Foam Comfortable cushioning that forms to the shape of your foot If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.