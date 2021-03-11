Universal Thread

High Rise Vintage Straight Cropped Jeans

Specifications Size: 16 Sizing: Womens Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 28 Inches Rise: Super High Rise Fit: Straight with a Regular Fit Features: Enzyme Wash Pockets: Front Coin Pocket, Front Cargo Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 79578100 UPC: 191905749535 Item Number (DPCI): 014-08-4021 Origin: Imported Description Add a vintage-like touch to your denim collection with the High-Rise Straight Cropped Jeans from Universal Thread™. Made from a heavier fabric weight, these high-rise jeans provide a broken-in feel with plenty of stretch for comfortable wear. They're relaxed at the hip and thigh with a cropped cut for a more easygoing vibe, and a redesigned waistband lends more back-rise coverage for a fit you'll feel confident in. You'll love the super light wash that makes for easy pairing with just about any top in your wardrobe, making these jeans a well-rounded addition to your wardrobe. Keep things on the casual side with a half-tucked tee or slouchy sweatshirt, or go for a striped blouse for a dressier twist.