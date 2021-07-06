Who What Wear

Women’s Striped Sleeveless Buckle Back Dress – Who What Wear™

$37.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 55% Linen, 45% Rayon Garment Length: At Knee Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pull On Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 41.5 Inches Pockets: Side Pockets Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81902907 UPC: 191904251541 Item Number (DPCI): 311-08-7650 Origin: Imported Description The tailored, figure-hugging traditional dress that suits every summer event: our Buckle-Back Dress - Who What Wear™. A charming accent upgrades the back of this well-designed dress, while the lean lines and just-right length add a hint of formality for wearing to the office or for a dressier event (just add heels and a sweet cover-up).