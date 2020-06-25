Champion

Women’s Spot Comfort Full-support Sport Bra

$48.00 $32.95

Buy Now Review It

Cup, back, inner, outter frame lining: 76% Nylon, 24% Spandex; Center Front Frame : 67% Nylon, 33% Spandex Imported Hook and Eye closure Machine wash Sport bra featuring breathable mesh panel at front and gel-infused adjustable straps at shoulders Molded cups for shape and support Padded hook-and-eye closure at back Features smooth lining and bottom band with adjustable tag free back The Champion shape scoop bra: the ultimate in shape and support for those seeking full support.