All in Motion

Women’s Snow Pants

At a glance Our Warmer Water Resistant Wind Resistant Adjustable Waistband Recycled Polyester Fit & style Model wears size 1X and is 5'8" Made for: cold weather, light snow activities Moves with: ultra-warm, water- and wind-resistant fabric Must-have features: reinforced knee, reinforced bonded hem, extendable leg, adjustable waist with belt loops, side pockets Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Recycled Polyester Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Back Elastic Fit: Casual Fit Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Adjustable Waistband Wind-Resistant Fabric, Water-Resistant Construction Fill: 100% Recycled Polyester Pockets: Side Pocket Garment cuff closure type: No Cuff Closure Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82080732 UPC: 191904537607 Item Number (DPCI): 214-13-0793 Origin: Imported Description Why we're ALL IN: These snow pants are designed to take you through everyday activities on a snowy day. Water- and wind-resistant fabric helps create a dry feel while keeping the cold air out for a comfortable day out. Reinforced knees and a bonded hem make for a durable design, giving these pants long-lasting wear winter after winter. The extendable leg features an adjuster at the back that allows the hem to lengthen and accommodate your legs as well as lending easier wear over boots, and an adjustable hook-and-loop fastener couples with belt loops for a snug and secure fit. Side pockets round out the design with functional detail, allowing you to stash your phone, lip balm and other snowy-day essentials while offering hands-free convenience. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Our Warmer Warmer, midweight material transitions between seasons as compared to Target Owned Brands Water Resistant Fabric resists water for comfort and long-lasting use Wind Resistant Wind-resistant fabric shields against weather Adjustable Waistband Adjustable waistband allows for better fit and comfort Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.