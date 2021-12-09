Thousand Fell

Women’s Slip On | Psychic Wave

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thousand Fell

Description Your new day-in, day-out, ride-or-die sneakers. Designed with life in mind, they’re comfortable, breathable, stain and odor resistant too. Live your life in them, wear them through—and do it all guilt free. When they’re done, just send them back to us for recycling. Slip into a pair for your next adventure. Details Structural details made from coconut, sugarcane, and palm Stain-proof and water-resistant quartz coating Aloe vera-coated soft touch mesh liner Cushioned recycled rubber insole Rubber back heel with embossed detail Durable and breathable recycled upper 21mm outsole height Made in Brazil Care To clean, wipe down upper with damp cloth. Send them back to us to recycle when ready for a fresh pair. Upkeep Kits for refresher parts coming soon. Returns and exchanges All returns and exchanges are accepted for unworn shoes within 30 days—no questions asked.