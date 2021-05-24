A New Day

Women’s Slip Dress – A New Day

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'8.5" Sleeveless slip dress is a great addition to your sunny-day wardrobe Lightweight fabric offers comfort for all-day wear V-neckline with adjustable straps for a sleek fit Easy to dress up or down for a range of styling options Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyester Garment Length: Midi Fit: Regular Fit Features: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 44 Inches Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81081861 UPC: 829576514229 Item Number (DPCI): 018-09-8963 Origin: Imported Description Take on warm-weather days in cool, comfy style with this Slip Dress from A New Day™. This comfortable slip dress made from soft fabric is sure to become a warm-weather favorite. Styled with a flattering V-neckline and a midi cut, it's ideal to wear for casual outings. A pullover style make this regular-fit dress easy to wear, while side slits lends ease of movement. Pair this sleeveless dress with flats, sneakers or wedge heel sandals to update your cool off-duty style. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.