Womens Slimpack™ Ii Lace Duck Boot

PREMIUM SLIMPACK The latest edition of our legendary Slimpack, this boot has a premium wool felt collar, soft microfleece lining, and rain-defying DNA. The waterproof full-grain leather and seam-sealed construction help you take on the storms while the EVA footbed and 100g of insulation keep you warm and comfortable all day. MIDSOLE: Vulcanized rubber. UPPER: Available in waterproof full-grain leather upper (1702251) or waterproof nubuck upper (1822091) with wool felt collar. Microfleece lining. Seam-sealed waterproof construction. INSULATION: 100g insulation. FOOTBED: Molded EVA footbed with arch support, microfleece topcover. OUTSOLE: Insulated waterproof vulcanized rubber shell with herringbone outsole and leather wrapped heel. Vulcanized rubber compound is improved for wet traction. HEEL HEIGHT: 1 7/9 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 1 3/8 in. BOOT SHAFT HEIGHT: 6 2/7 in. Measurements based on size 7. Please note: Laces and zippers incorporated in SOREL footwear are not waterproof. Uses: Light Snow Imported