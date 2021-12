LEGO

Side Striped Jogger Pants

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Freshen up your wardrobe with the Women's Side Striped Jogger Pants from LEGO® Collection x Target. These ankle-length joggers come in a bright teal color with dark green stripes on the side. These pants feature side and back pockets. The flexible drawstring allows you to adjust the waistband for the comfiest fit. A tapered leg style and relaxed fit cut with a mid-rise design provide comfort during the day.