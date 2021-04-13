Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Shorts
Levi's
Women’s Shortalls (plus Size)
$59.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Levi's
Ship Select size to see if item is in stock Pickup In-Store Checking stock... Milpitas 17.4 mi Change
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Plus Mwl Airyterry Stitched-pocket Sweatshorts: Varsity-striped Edition
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
Levi's
Women's Shortalls (plus Size)
BUY
$59.50
Levi's
Tamara Malas
Petunia Bike Shorts
BUY
$40.00
$105.00
Tamara Malas
Girlfriend
Black High-rise Bike Short
BUY
$48.00
Girlfriend
More from Levi’s
Levi's
Classic Midrise Skinny Jeans
BUY
$49.99
$59.50
Kohl's
Levi's
Women's Shortalls (plus Size)
BUY
$59.50
Levi's
promoted
Levi's
Mid-length Shorts
BUY
$44.50
Macy's
Levi's
Isla Dress
BUY
£49.00
£70.00
Levi's
More from Shorts
Madewell
Plus Mwl Airyterry Stitched-pocket Sweatshorts: Varsity-striped Edition
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
Levi's
Women's Shortalls (plus Size)
BUY
$59.50
Levi's
Tamara Malas
Petunia Bike Shorts
BUY
$40.00
$105.00
Tamara Malas
Girlfriend
Black High-rise Bike Short
BUY
$48.00
Girlfriend
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted