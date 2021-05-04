Wild Fable

Women’s Short Sleeve V-neck Cropped Boxy T-shirt

$8.00

Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 74% Cotton, 26% Recycled Cotton Fit: Relaxed Fit Length: Cropped Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: V Neck Item Style: Basic Tees Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81996575 UPC: 191904376688 Item Number (DPCI): 331-00-6677 Origin: Imported Description Short-sleeve V-neck T-shirt cut in a boxy silhouette. Made from a lightweight fabric that feels soft against your skin and offers all-day breathable comfort. Cut in a relaxed fit, it features a cropped length for a breezy fit. Features a flattering V-neckline and a boxy silhouette for easy styling.