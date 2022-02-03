A New Day

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Nylon Lining Fabric: Taffeta Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Fit: Regular Fit Length: At Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Full Length Zipper Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Water-Resistant Treatment Fill: 100% Recycled Polyester Pockets: Front on Seam Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Garment lapel details: No Lapels Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82278593 UPC: 191904725035 Item Number (DPCI): 283-04-1220 Origin: Imported Description Finish off any cold-weather look with this Short Puffer Jacket from A New Day™. This long-sleeve puffer jacket with a shorter length makes a cozy staple in your outerwear closet. Made from lightweight water-resistant material with a soft quilted finish, it keeps you in warm comfort through the chilly season. The smooth taffeta lining ensures comfy wear, while the front zipper allows for easy layering. Plus, the on-seam pockets add functional style. Layer over a range of outfits for versatile styling. Water Resistant Fabric resists water for comfort and long-lasting use Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability.