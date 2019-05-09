The Nike Classic Cortez Women's Shoe is Nike's original running shoe, designed by Bill Bowerman and released in 1972. This version features a leather and synthetic leather construction for added durability. Benefits - Leather and synthetic leather upper for durability. Foam midsole for lightweight cushioning. Rubber outsole with herringbone pattern for tractionShown: White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red. Style: 807471-103. . Cortez Origins - The Nike Cortez was Bill Bowerman's first masterpiece, built to be lighter and more weatherproof than any other shoe. In 1972, it put unprecedented cushioning under the fastest feet in the running world and quickly became the most popular training shoe in the country. It was an unmistakable icon—a walking billboard that told your story and declared your affiliation—and came to thrive with fierce style on the streets of Los Angeles. Since then, no shoe has expanded the definition of a running shoe quite like the Nike Cortez.