*DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, THE SHEEP SWEATER IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER ONLY. Your sweater will be made (with love) just for you and shipped to you. We are now taking orders for sweaters that will be delivered in January-February 2021. Each sweater takes approximately six hours to make, and sweaters are made and delivered on a first-come, first-served basis. Because your sweater is being made-to-order just for you, we cannot accommodate cancellations and returns at this time (we will do our best to accommodate exchanges, pending availability). Please keep this in mind when finalizing your order — we hope you understand and apologize for any inconvenience. Most of all, we look forward to sending a sweater your way in early 2021.* Warm & Wonderful created the original sheep jumper in 1979, and shot to fame when a young Princess Diana began wearing it. Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir, who founded Warm & Wonderful and designed the very first black sheep sweater, haven't produced the design since 1994, until now. Made to the original design, the Warm & Wonderful sheep sweater is back -- the original, and the same pattern famously worn by the Princess of Wales -- exclusively as a collaboration between Warm & Wonderful and Rowing Blazers.