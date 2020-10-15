Sculpt Icon Clash Seamless 7/8 Training Tights

SEAMLESS SHAPING. - The innovative Nike Sculpt Icon Clash Tights are engineered seamless and stretchy to contour to your body with a smooth, compressive feel. Soft sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry, while color-blocking and a high waist have you covered to stand out. Seamless Comfort - The seamless knit design has a soft, smooth feel that cuts down on distractions as you move. Sweat-Wicking Support - Stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin to help keep you feeling dry, comfortable and supported. Natural Appeal - Color blocking creates a high-contrast look inspired by sunrises and sunsets. The high-rise design has you covered as you bend and stretch. Product Details - Fits small; we recommend ordering a size up. Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. 7/8 length. 76% polyester/18% nylon/6% spandex. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Desert Dust/Earth/Particle Beige/Desert Dust. Style: CJ4135-283. .