NONSTOP CUSHIONING, MILE AFTER MILE. - The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is designed to help reduce injury and keep you on the run. More foam and improved upper details provide a secure and cushioned feel. Skins around the heel give it a colorful pop. Lace up and feel the potential as you hit the road. A Lightweight Fit - An all-new version of Flyknit technology is stronger and more durable than previous iterations. It features 3 distinct layers to help keep your foot secure. A Stable Feel - Higher foam stack heights provide a softer feel. A wider shape provides a more stable ride, helping release energy with every step. A Smooth Ride - The shape of the Nike React foam midsole is all about zonal performance. It provides support for the 3 phases of a runner's stride—flexibility at toe-off, a smooth ride at mid-stance and cushioning at contact. Luxe Color - Geometric shapes made of colorful skins are placed around the heel and sides, delivering an eye-catching refresh. More Benefits - Less material between the insole and the midsole means you're closer to the foam, creating a softer, more responsive experience.. Increased rubber at the outsole helps deliver traction and durability.. Product Details - Weight: 8.09oz (Women's size 8). Offset: 8.4mm (Forefoot: 22.5mm, Heel: 30.9mm)Shown: Violet Ash/Pink Blast/Atomic Pink/Dark Smoke Grey. Style: CU0430-500. . Testing - In testing*, the Nike React Infinity Run reduced injuries by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22. *The Nike React Infinity Run reduced running injuries by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 in a study of 226 men and women during a 12 week run training program (injury = missing 3 or more consecutive runs due to running related pain). Our study found that 30.3% of Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 runners experienced an injury but only 14.5% of Nike React Infinity Run runners experienced an injury.