Lululemon

Run For It All Ear Warmer

$28.00 $19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why we made this Don't let the cold hold you back. This water-repellent ear warmer is made of brushed fleece fabric to help keep you warm during cold-weather runs. Product Details Designed for Running Water-repellent tech fleece fabric Four-way stretch Brushed for warmth Shaped to keep your ears covered and protected from the cold Manage your mane by threading your locks through the Set-My-Ponytail-Free™ opening Reflective details Material and care(Click to Expand)