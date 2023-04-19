Wild Fable

Women’s Ruffle Tiered Dress

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 99% Recycled Polyester, 1% Spandex Garment Length: Mini Fabric Name: Gauze Garment Style: Strapless, Pullover Neckline: Off the Shoulder, No Collar Total Garment Length: 33 Inches Garment Details: Off the Shoulders, No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Ruffle Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry TCIN: 87549398 UPC: 196983647346 Item Number (DPCI): 331-08-2714 Origin: Imported Description Gauze mini dress from Wild Fable™ in a textured solid hue. Made of recycled polyester with a hint of spandex for flexible wear that moves with you. Convertible off-the-shoulder or over-the-shoulder ruffled neckline design. Sleeveless style, an asymmetrical hemline with a tiered silhouette, a cinched waist and cut-out lace accents complete the look. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. Wild Fable™: A look for every story. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.