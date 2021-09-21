A New Day

Women’s Round Buckle Belt – A New Day™ Papaya

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Round buckle belt makes a go-to styling accessory Gold rope buckle adds textured detail and style Multiple holes offer a customized, secure fit Pairs with both casual and formal outfits Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Piece 1 Dimensions: 37 Inches (L) x 26 Millimeter (W) Sizing: Womens Piece 1 Material: 100% Polyurethane Piece 1 garment closure type: Buckle Piece 1 pattern: Solid Belt or suspender style: Medium Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 80875016 UPC: 829576595600 Item Number (DPCI): 061-06-2217 Origin: Imported Description Update your styling essentials with this charming Round Buckle Belt from A New Day™. This classic belt in a solid finish makes a go-to styling piece in your accessories collection. It features a golden buckle closure for a polished look, and the multiple hole adjustments offer a customized fit to make sure your pants or skirts stay securely in place. Pair with casual jeans or formal trousers to give a statement finish to your look. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.