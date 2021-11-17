PANDORA

Women’s Ring Sparkling Wishbone Heart

£50.93

Buy Now Review It

Give your loved one the sparkling Wishbone heart ring This hand-finished piece in 14k rose gold plated metal alloy is inspired by classic Pandora Wish design elements The iconic V shape has been integrated into the sparkling heart detail to create a flowing design. Clear cubic zirconia adorn the heart and top of the ring band Give this piece of jewellery to someone special to show how much you like this person The product will not be shipped in a box. This must be purchased separately