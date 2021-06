Saucony

Women’s Ride 13 Trail Running Shoe

$94.95 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Rubber Rubber sole More feel-good cushioning New PWRRUN cushioning provides just-right softness that’s responsive enough to tackle as many miles as you wish. More smooth miles The clean look of the new FORMFIT construction combines a breathable engineered mesh with 3D printed overlays for a fit that accommodates a wide range of foot shapes comfortably.