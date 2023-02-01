LHMTQVK

Women’s Reusable Corduroy Tote Bag

Corduroy Imported Leather lining Button closure PREMIUM CORDUROY HANDBAG: Tote bags for women made of sturdy corduroy material, with reinforced shoulder strap to carry and not easy to break. Not only durable, soft and skin-friendly, but washable and easy to clean, travel tote bag with inner pocket is a fashionable tote bag for women school that can be matched with any clothing and will never go out of style. USEFUL STRUCTURE: Hobo handbag have 1 main compartment and 2 internal open slot pockets. Strengthen the stitching so that the straps and retro corduroy handbags are more firmly connected. On the top closure of the tote corduroy bag are 2 snap fasteners and 1 magnetic buckle. Comfortable and elegant in opening and closing of this corduroy crossbody bag. LARGE CAPACITY TOTE BAG CORDUROY: 12.5×4.3×15.3inch, the shoulder strap is 12.5inch. Simple design with solid color, comfortable and durable. MULTI-PURPOSE: Corduroy purse is foldable, very suitable for giving to women girls as a leisure shoulder bag, fation shopping bag, grocery bag, school bag, travel bag, picnic bag, camping bag, holiday bag, every day crossbody tote bag or gift. The history of the corduroy can be traced back to the 18th century France, which is a special cloth for king. Later, it is widely circulated, especially by the French woman, and the fashion circle has grown a retro style. It was once sent to the old mother， the corduroy of the age, returning to this year! I found out that major brands have corduroy when watching the show. The stripe elements of the corduroy bag, retro, thick, wear-resistant, cleaning is not easy to lose, not easy to deform, various colors of the corduroy bag, is a fresh literary fan must be equipped, can be perfect with leather, cowboy and other clothes. Product Details Inside structure: 1 main compartment and 2 small pockets. Material: Corduroy fabrics, waterproof and wear resistant Lining structure: polyester Closure: magnetic button The shoulder strap is not removable Dimension: L 12.5*W 4.3*H 15.3 inch +12.5 inch(shoulder strap) Weight: 0.31kg Style: shoulder cloth bag/tote bag/crossbody bag