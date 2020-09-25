Hunter

Women’s Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea Boots

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hunter

Size/Fit Summary: True to size, Regular fit. With the focal point being the chunky sole, this Women’s Refined Chelsea boot is fully waterproof and is adorned with a stylish stitch detail around the rubber and EVA outsole. Handcrafted from natural rubber with a nylon pull-tab and elastic gusset for ease of foot entry, they are finished with a polyester lining for comfort. Retaining the iconic features of a traditional Chelsea, this deep navy and black boot features a slightly more platformed outsole and chunkier heel for ultimate grip and support, ideal for city commuting. We recommend that all Hunter boots be worn with socks to protect the wearer's skin from contact with rubber. Waterproof Handcrafted Polyester lining Rubber and EVA outsole with Hunter Original tread pattern Elastic side gussets and nylon pull-tab for ease of foot entry Crafted from natural vulcanised rubber with matte finish Welted stich detail on outsole Product code: WFS2100RMA-DEL