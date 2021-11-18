Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Chie Mihara
Women’s Rebel Mary Jane Flat
£206.70
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Soft leather lining Outer Material: smooth_leather Inner Material: Leather Sole: Leather Closure: Buckle Heel Height: 2.5 centimetres Heel Type: Block Shoe Width: Schmal
Need a few alternatives?
Bottega Veneta
Slider Rubber Slides
BUY
$390.00
mytheresa
Love Moschino
Women's Derby Shoes
BUY
£168.81
Amazon
Tamaris
Women's Slippers
BUY
£59.99
Amazon
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Ballet Flats
BUY
$250.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Chie Mihara
Chie Mihara
Vania Sandals
BUY
£289.00
Farfetch
Chie Mihara
Tudela Grape
BUY
€176.00
€220.00
Chie Mihara
Chie Mihara
Sian Gold
BUY
£232.00
£290.00
Chie Mihara
Chie Mihara
Sian Gold
BUY
£280.00
Chie Mihara
More from Flats
Bottega Veneta
Slider Rubber Slides
BUY
$390.00
mytheresa
Love Moschino
Women's Derby Shoes
BUY
£168.81
Amazon
Chie Mihara
Women's Rebel Mary Jane Flat
BUY
£206.70
Amazon
Tamaris
Women's Slippers
BUY
£59.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted