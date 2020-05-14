United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Zefal
Women’s Pro Gray Pink Bike Helmet
$24.97
At Walmart
Zefal Women's Pro Gray Pink Bike Helmet - Perfect for the cyclist that races, commutes or simply rides for recreation. 24 large vents that allow for massive amounts of air to flow through the helmet, keeping you cool and comfortable. Precise fitment is achieved with Zefal's universal dial fitment system. Overall, the Zefal helmet offers superb protection in a lightweight, attractive and affordable design.