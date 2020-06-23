Amazon Essentials

Women’s Plus Size Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top

$17.00 $13.60

95% POLYESTER, 5% ELASTANE Imported Machine Wash Hit the gym in style in this heathered racerback tank featuring tech stretch fabric Sport made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort Check out more from Amazon Essentials by visiting amazon.com/amazonessentials Model is 5’10” and wearing a size 1X An Amazon brand - Hit the gym in style in this heathered racerback tank featuring tech stretch fabric Amazon Essentials keeps you moving from the moment you step out the door. You'll find performance tees, hoodies, gym shorts, and more made with quality fabrics at stock-up prices. Whether you're heading out for a jog or running errands with the kids, our apparel is made to work out, live in, and lounge.