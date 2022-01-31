Ava & Viv

Women’s Plus Size Double Round Buckle Belt

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Piece 1 Dimensions: 47 Inches (L) x 32 Millimeter (W) Sizing: Womens Plus Piece 1 Material: 61% Polyurethane & 39% Leather Piece 1 garment closure type: Buckle Piece 1 pattern: Solid Belt or suspender style: Medium Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided TCIN: 79195326 UPC: 191905350311 Item Number (DPCI): 061-06-2737 Origin: Imported Description Define your silhouette with this Black Double Round Buckle Belt from Ava & Viv™. This black faux-leather belt makes a versatile fashion accessory that works well with a range of looks you create. It is decorated with a double circle buckle in a gold-tone hue for a look that is perfectly on-trend. The sturdy belt is easy to fasten and fits comfortably around your waist. Wear with jeans and a tucked-in blouse to amp up your casual style.