Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Woman Within
Women’s Plus Size Crinkle Dress
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Made from our favorite crinkle fabric, this easy-to-wear dress always looks beautiful and fits oh-so comfortably.
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress
$118.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Sabina Sheer Overlay Gown By Ulla Johnson
$995.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Nemidor
3/4 Sleeve Floral Print Plus Size Maxi Dress
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Short-sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress
$26.50
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Woman Within
Woman Within
Women's Plus Size Fleece-lined Taslon Anorak
$42.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Woman Within
Women's Plus Size Perfect Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$22.68
from
Amazon
BUY
Woman Within
Plus Size Packable Puffer Jacket
$50.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Free People
Sequined Micro Mini Dress
$49.99
$29.97
from
eBay
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Claudine Dress
$645.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Batsheva
Western Dress Red Grape
$475.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Topshop
Belted Pinafore Dress
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted