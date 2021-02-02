Lands' End

Women’s Plus Size Cotton Terry Long Spa Bath Robe

$79.95 $63.96

Buy Now Review It

At Lands' End

Item #511505A87 Plush cotton terry cloth for maximum cuddle factor Cozy shawl collar keeps chills off your neck Easy to tie belt with a loop on each side to keep it in place Turn-back cuffs Reinforced patch pockets Midcalf length 100% cotton. Machine wash. Imported Start and end your day in soothing softness. So soft, so luxurious, it’s like treating yourself to a spa day without ever leaving home. Wrapped in warmth instantly, this robe is also super absorbent, helping you dry off quickly. And its long length makes it perfect for lounging. Time to settle in with a cup of tee and your latest book. Ahhh...