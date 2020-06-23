Just My Size

88% Polyester, 12% Spandex Imported Machine Wash Wide, comfortable waistband with no drawstring Cover stitched seams Center back seam defines shape 20-inch inseam Performance that feels better. JMS active, an energetic new sub-brand of performance clothing for active women, with the famous fit of JMS. Easy to wear tops and bottoms. Dynamic range of go-to-styles. Pricing as comfortable as the garments themselves.