vella

Women’s Pleasure Serum With Cbd

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A topical lubricant serum formulated by scientists that contains 320mg of CBD. What it does: This proprietary liposomal formulation may help relax vaginal and clitoral muscle tissue. How to use: Apply three pumps to your inner labia and clitoris 15–25 minutes prior to your chosen sexual activity. It lasts for up to two hours. Not intended for use by children under the age of 18 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease 0.81 oz. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free; silicone-free; fragrance-free; oil-free 320mg CBD Purchases of personal items from our sexual wellness assortment are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged Item #6601638 Ingredients 99% Pure Nano-Encapsulated CBD, Phospholipids, Thickener, Propanediol, Vitamin C, Sodium Ascorbate, Phenethyl Alcohol, Water. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging