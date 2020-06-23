Core 10

Women’s Pima Cotton Dropped Arm Sleeveless Tank

$17.76 $13.60

Buy Now Review It

56% Pima Cotton, 38% Modal, 6% Elastane Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Built for the yoga studio and beyond, this versatile lightweight dropped arm sleeveless tank features breathable fabric and stylish design lines Super soft Pima cotton-blend is lightweight and has great stretch Dropped arm styling is on-trend, perfect to keep you cool during workouts, and pairs well over any sports bra An Amazon brand - Built for the yoga studio and beyond, this versatile lightweight dropped arm sleeveless tank features breathable fabric and stylish design lines Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.