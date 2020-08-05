Saucony

Women’s Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks

$13.99

98% Polyester, 2% Spandex Imported No Closure closure Machine Wash Heel tab design for added protection and comfort AirmeshVenting Technology for advanced breathability Targeted zone cushioning in high impact areas for added comfort and comfort toe seam for reduced irritation Saucony women's performance Heel tab athletic socks are a perfect combination of comfort and support. Great for the toughest training sessions. Features include heel tab design for added protection and comfort, rundry moisture management helps keep feet dry, arch support for an improved and secure fit, Mesh ventilation that enhances breathability and comfort, targeted zone cushioning in high impact areas for added comfort, and comfort toe seam for reduced irrational