Palladium

Women’s Pampa Hi Originale High Top Sneaker Boots

$80.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Trek the urban jungle in the edgy Women's Palladium Pampa Hi Originale High Top Sneaker Boots. A high top sneaker constructed of durable canvas with a lugged rubber sole, the Pampa Hi is ready for anything - just like you. PETA approved all Vegan materials 14 oz. canvas upper is durable enough for winter wear High top silhouette offers coverage and a streetwise look Paradrop technology for a cushioned step Lace closure secures the fit Die-cut Ethylene-Vinyl acetate (EVA) sockliner Lugged rubber traction sole Style number - 75349 Canvas Upper, Rubber Sole Wipe Clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12013911