Acelitt

Womens Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirts With Pockets

$35.99 $29.79

Buy Now Review It

polyester+spandex Zipper closure Machine Wash Simple but Fashion Style That’s Popular with Modern Women Quality fleece great for cozy fit ,loose style with hood and pockets The hood and front pockets are sure to keep you warm in this fall staple Gentle machine washable It features dolman sleeve and loose style. Comes with big pockets at sides to keep you warm in fall and winter. Relaxed fit. Made of fleece, stretchable material. Great fleece coat for cold weather