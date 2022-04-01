Stoney Clover Lane x Target

White Overalls

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 55% Linen, 45% Rayon Garment Length: Ankle Inseam Length: 26 Inches Fit: Straight Garment Style: Sleeveless Neckline: Square Pockets: Front Patch Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83815294 UPC: 195994892356 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-4804 Origin: Imported Description Add an effortlessly fashionable piece to your closet with these Overalls from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. The straight, tailored fit flatters your figure, and gold-finished, heart-shaped clasps on the shoulder straps add a fun detail. Front patch pockets add stylish details while providing a place for your on-the-go essentials, and the white color of these overalls make them an ideal layering piece. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.