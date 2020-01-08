Hunter

Insulated Tall Snow Boots

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hunter

Jump into habitats such as snow, gravel and rock with the new Women’s Original Tall Snow Boot. Offering maximum protection and warmth to the most daring explorers in even the most challenging terrains. Handcrafted with a fleece lining, PU quilted nylon upper and an innovative Ortholite footbed, tread through frosty excursions with the comfort and support you can rely on. With the ability to be worn in temperatures as low as -22°C (-7°F), your feet and legs will feel toasty with the drawstring topline that naturally retains warmth. Specifically developed for maximum grip on wet surfaces, this 100% waterproof boot features a durable sole offering greater traction and increased mobility for frosty explorations. Fashioned in a tonal blue colorway with contrast accents, head out and stride through snow in warmth and style.